Tributes paid to late Gopinath Munde

Nashik : The 67th birth anniversary of late BJP leader Gopinath Munde was celebrated at BJP headquarter ‘Vasantsmruti’. Tributes were paid to him on the occasion.

Circle president Devdutt Joshi, Bharati Bagul and Prakash Dixit recollected memories of late Munde.

Pavan Ugale compered the programme. Rohini Naidu, Sujata Karajgikar, Dr. Vaishali Kale, Rajendra Sangamnerkar, Uday Ratnaparkhi, Shailesh Junnare and other office bearers were present.

The programme was also organised at Panchavati Karanja to pay tribute to Munde. City BJP chief MLA Balasaheb Sanap offered a garland to the image of Munde and paid tributes to him.