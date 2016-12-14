Drive against illegal shrines: VHP to stage agitation

Nashik : The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has opposed the ongoing drive by Municipal Corporations across the state against illegal shrines, after directives by Supreme Court.

Alleging that action is going on as per wrong survey, stated zonal minister of VHP Shankar Gaikar and warned of severe agitation if drive will not be stopped.

He conducted a media briefing at Nashik district and city office of VHP on Monday. While clarifying VHP stand against ongoing drive against illegal shrines in the state, Gaikar said that action against around 300 shrines was taken so far in Nashik city which is known as pilgrimage city.

Municipal Corporations in the state have taken a wrong meaning out of the Supreme Court order regarding shrines on September 29, 2009.

Most shrines are being razed by terming them as illegal. In its order, the Supreme Court had asked the state government to take proper steps against illegal shrines on government lands.

It did not mention to raze illegal shrines at every places. As per this order, a notification had issued on May 5, 2011 to regularise or raze illegal shrines on government lands. This order is not applicable to private and trust owned lands.

Though government should clarify what are legal shrines and illegal shrines, it did not do so. As this was not made it clear in government order, there is discrepancy in this order, Gaikar added.

Government has required a period of many years to take action against terrorists, how the action against shrines has taken immediately, he asked.

As administrative officials are taking action on the survey conducted wrongly, stop this drive immediately, otherwise VHP will stage the severe agitation, Gaikar warned and informed that discussions about this were held with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and a memorandum was given to him.

West divisional president of VHP Eknath Shete, Adv. Meenal Wagh-Bhosale, Parag Teli and others were also present.