Closure of plating industries Meeting to be conducted soon

MLA Devyani Pharande assured the delegation of industrialists to conduct meeting about this soon with the Minister of State for Environment to provide relief to these industries. Divisional officers were asked to give temporary stay to this action, she also informed.

The representatives of Laghu Udyog Bharati, Ambad Industries and Manufacturers Association and directors of industries which received closure notices met MLA Pharande and gave her a memorandum.

It was informed that there were some shortcomings in the survey conducted by Maharashtra Pollution Control Board.

The notices were issued to 48 industries in Satpur and Ambad industrial area on December 8 to stop their productions without any prior information.

Orders have also been issued to concerned departments to stop water and electricity supply to these industries. It was alleged that the decision by the Board is one sided.

Due to this decision, small scale industrialists and workers will suffer losses. In addition, there will be effect on productions by large scale industries which are depend on the small scale industries, it was also stated.

MLA Pharande asked divisional officer of the Board R U Patil to stay the action temporarily and requested to give 90 days period to these industrialists and conduct the survey again after taking a bank guarantee from them.

Dhananjay Bele, chief of industries wing of Bharatiya Janata Party Pradip Peshkar, Laghu Udyog Bharati’s Milind Deshpande and directors of other industries were present.