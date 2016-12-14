Eye check up camp held at Adgaon

Nashik : The Swabhiman Week by Nationalist Congress Party to mark birthday of party chief MP Sharad Pawar began from Monday. Various social programmes were organised to mark the birthday of Pawar.

City NCP chief Ranjan Thakre inaugurated the eye check up camp in Samarth hospital at Adgaon. Corporator Uddhav Nimse, former corporator Madhukar Mate, Suresh Khetade, Adv. Nitin Malode, Dr. Sunil Labhade and other office bearers were present.

Dr. Amit Deshmukh conducted eye check up of 250 patients in the day-long camp. Sweets and blanket distribution also took place.