Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi celebrated at Bhagur

Lahvit : The Muslim brethren had erected a tableau at freedom fighter Savarkar Chowk at Bhagur to celebrate Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad Paigambar.

Muslim Yuva Social Group, Muslim Education Welfare Society and Bajme Gausiya Group had erected various tableaus at various squares in the city.

A procession was organised from Muslim lane which passed through Gaikwad lane, Main Road, Karanjkar lane, Shivaji Chowk, Savarkar Smarak route, Munjaba Chowk and via Shitla Mata Chowk reached Shivaji Chowk. Garlands were offered to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Savarkar there.

District Shiv Sena chief Vijay Karanjkar, Bhagur town council chairperson Anita Karanjkar, taluka BJP chief Tanaji Karanjkar, Ambadas Kasture, Deepak Balkavde, Sanjay Shinde and others extended their greetings to Muslim brethren.

Crackers were burst at the Chowk on the occasion. Mohammad Khurshid Ansari, Ahmad Ansari, Liyakat Patel, Bismila Khan, Yusuf Patel, Mansoor Maniyar and others took part in the procession.