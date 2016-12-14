Mihika Thatte bags double crown in sub-junior badminton competition

Nashik: The prize distribution of the state level sub-junior badminton competition organised by Nashik district badminton association was held and veteran player Vishnu Patil gave away award to the winners.

Mihika Thatte emerged champion in both Under 13 and Under 15 categories.

President of the association Radhyeshyam Mun- dada, Prakash Sickchi, Anant Joshi, Anil Chumbale, Milind Joshi and Yogesh Ekbote were present on dais.

As many as 171 entries for 6 categories were received for this competition.

In his presidential speech, Vishnu Patil interacted with players and parents and provided his guidance about how to make intelligence sharp, to build power and to take proper diet to become a good player.

Association president Radhyeshyam Mundada informed about the work done by the association so far.

He also informed about future schemes, coaching camp and state level competition. Former president of Nashik gymkhana and veteran player Anil Chumbale was honoured on the occasion.

Secretary of the association Anant Joshi proposed the vote of thanks, whereas Yogesh Ekbote compered the programme. Sandip Mhatre, Chandan Jadhav, Yogesh Ekbote and Sameer Rahalkar had organised this competition. Office bearers of the association, players and their parents were present.

Results of the competition are as follow: Under-10 boys: Parth Deore; Under-10 girls – Shravani Walekar; Under-13 boys: Skund Shanbag; Under-13 girls – Mihika Thatte; Under-15 boys: Adip Gupta and Under-15 girls: Mihika Thatte.