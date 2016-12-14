Blood donation camp held at Deolali Camp

Deolali Camp: Deolali Camp city unit of Nationalist Congress Party and youth wing organised a blood donation camp at Lam Road to celebrate birthday of party chief Sharad Pawar.

District chief Adv. Ravindra Pagar and NCP youth wing president Sachin Pingale inaugurated the camp at Bhairavnath temple hall.

District chief of NCP students wing Deepak Wagh, cantonment board corporator Kaveri Kasar, taluka chief Balasaheb Mhaske, city chief Somnath Khatle and others were present.

Rajendra Jadhav made the introductory speech, whereas Rajendra Dhurjad compered the programme.