Fair price shop owners to go on strike from Jan 1

Nashik : The association of fair price shop owners in state has decided to go on strike from January 1, 2017 to press for to start food corporation for rationing system, to give salaries to fair price shop owners on the line of Tamil Nadu, hike commission and other demands.

As a result, ration system will came to a standstill at the beginning of the New Year. 2500 fair price shop owners from Nashik district will take part in the strike.

A meeting about this was held under president of the association and former MP Gajanan Babar at Pune.

Discussions over various demands of the association were held in it. Government has aadhaar card mandatory for distribution of foodgrain like kerosene.

As foodgrain will not be supplied without the aadhaar card, quota of the foodgrain will be reduced by 50%.

The commission given to the fair price shop owners is very meagre. They have to pay Rs. 55 for transport of a single sack of foodgrain.

Considering this they demanded to form the food corporation on the lines of Tamil Nadu and to supply the foodgrain directly to residences and give a stable salaries.

The fair price shop owners had observed strike in August to press for same demands. The strike was called back after 11 days as government assured to fulfill the demands.

As government is neglecting these demands and is implementing new rules, the association has decided to go on the strike once again.

It has been decided to stop lifting of foodgrain and its distribution. As a result ration system is likely to disrupt, stated secretary Baburao Mamhane, divisional president Ganpat Dolse Patil, district chief Nivrutti Kapse and vice president Rajendra Ghodke.