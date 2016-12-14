Organisation of Sahara art & craft festival

Nashik : Shri Jal Jeevan Jyot SSVUS mandal social organisation has organised Sahara art & craft shopping festival at Dongre Vastigruh ground. As more than 50,000 items are available under one roof, the festival is getting

good response from the first day itself. It will continue till December 25.

Consumers are getting items at reasonable rates as 90% artistes are present at the site. Artistes from Maharashtra, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have participated in the festival. Various types of products are available here.