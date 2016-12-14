32 mn notes dispatched from CNP

Nashik Road : The workers from Currency Note Press are printing currency notes without taking holidays on Sunday and Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi.

32 million notes were dispatched at Jammu and Mumbai in last two days, informed working president of Press Mazdoor Sangh Dnyaneshwar Jundre.

Following demonetisation of Rs. 1000 and Rs 500 notes, Press workers are working 24/7. 8 million notes of Rs. 500, 2 million notes of Rs. 100 and 3 million notes of Rs. 50 amounting to total 13 million notes were dispatched for Jammu by plane on Sunday, whereas 8 million notes of Rs. 500, 6 million notes of Rs. 100 and 5 million notes of Rs. 20 amounting to total 19 million notes were dispatched for Mumbai on Monday by railway.