Youth murdered at Satpur

Nashik :The youth who was beaten with the help of wooden sticks died while undergoing treatment. He was involved in eve teasing of a girl at Satpur. A case of murder was filed against

A case of murder was filed against father of concerned girls and other two persons in connection with this.

The name of the deceased youth is Sushant Gajanan Bachhav (19, resident of Satpur Colony, native of Malegaon).

Sushant worked at a private company in Satpur and was residing at Satpur in a room which he took on rent.

He had involved in eve teasing of minor daughter of the room owner. The parents of the girls got to know this.

They and their other relatives had beaten up Sushant. As he was seriously injured he was admitted first to the district civil hospital and thereafter to a private hospital, but he died while undergoing the treatment.

A case of murder has been registered against parents of the girls and other two persons at Satpur police station for this.