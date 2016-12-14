No plastic drive by New Era students held

NASHIK: New Era English School in association with Rotary Club of Nashik and Manav Uthan Organisation had organized an awareness drive on the theme ‘Say no to plastic’.

The drive was held at Govind Nagar. Different skits conveying the message regarding use and throw of plastics were set and enacted by the students.

The students approached and convinced the vendors and shopkeepers of the locality to restrict the use of plastic carry bags in all possible ways.

The four R method – Rethink, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle was conveyed through banners and creative postures and slogans made by the students.

The drive was successful and ended with full of zeal and enthusiasm. This drive proved to be a small step towards a healthy and secured India.