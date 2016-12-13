Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi celebrated in the city

Old Nashik : Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad Paigambar was celebrated with much enthusiasm in the city, yesterday. Lakhs of Muslim brethren took part in the procession which was organised to mark the occasion. Before the procession, devotees condemned terrorism and prayed for

Khatib-e-Nashik Hafiz Hisamoddin Ashrafi and other ulema’s led the procession. Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal greeted the Khatib-e-Nashik and other ulema’s.

Hazi Mukhtar Ashrafi informed about life story of Mohammad Paigambar.

A programme of Niyaz was held in the morning at Bagwanpura. As per tradition, Juloos (procession) was taken out from Chowk Mandai, opposite Jehangir Masjid around 3.30 pm and it culminated around 9.30 pm. 400 small and big mandals took part in it.

The procession passed through Bagwanpura, Kathada, Nanavali Corner, Naikwadipura, Azad Chowk, Pathanpura, Chavhata, Budhwar Peth, Adamshah, Qazipura, Multanpura, Kokanipura, Khadkali, martyr Abdul Hamid Chowk, Pinjarghat and via Hussaini Chowk reached campus of Pavitra Badi Durgah Sharif.

On the backdrop of upcoming municipal elections, political leaders in large numbers were present to greet Muslim brethren.

Gajanan Shelar, Shashi Hirve, former Mayor Vinayak Pande, Adv. Yatin Wagh, corporator Naiyya Khaire, city chief of Congress’ minority cell Hanif Bashir, city Congress chief Sharad Aher, corporator Gulzar Kokani and others extended their greetings to Muslim brethren at various squares on the procession route.

Police Commissioner Dr. Singal, DCP Laxmikant Patil, ACP Raju Bhujbal, senior police inspector of Bhadrakali police station Somnath Tambe and other police officials also extended their greetings.

Meanwhile, police maintained tight security to prevent any untoward incident.