Work for CETP to be started soon: Patankar

Satpur: A revised project report of proposed common effluent treatment plant (CETP) in industrial area was tabled to concerned and process for this is going on.

This project will be started soon through the follow up with government, clarified vice president of Nashik Industries & Manufacturers Association Mangesh Patankar.

As Maharashtra Pollution Control Board had in a sudden move issued notices for 50 small and micro industrialists in Nashik, these industries will be shut and workers will become jobless. As MPCB had taken the action suddenly, there is confusion among industrialists about how to follow rules and

As MPCB had taken the action suddenly, there is confusion among industrialists about how to follow rules and fulfill them.

Considering this, NIMA had organised a meeting to provide guidance about how to fulfill legal and technical requirements. NIMA vice president Mangesh Patankar, joint president of NIMA environment and security committee Sameer Patwa, president of metal finishers association Sharad Kulkarni and general secretary Vinayak Gokhale were present on dais. Sameer Patwa presented power point presentation. He informed in detail regarding necessary documents for

He informed in detail regarding necessary documents for fulfillment of legal and technical norms and other process. Patwa also understood problems of affected industrialists and made the next outline clear. He also resolved their queries.

Earlier, the MPCB had issued show cause notices for around 50 industrialists on November 26, but the meeting between NIMA office bearers and Nashik’s regional officials was positive. Partial approval was given to extend the period for 45 days after NIMA informed industrialists about legal process.

The MPCB is providing its complete coordination about this and most legalities were fulfilled. Two companies had received closure notices on November 30. Pratim enterprises as per guidance by NIMA and cooperation by the MPCB collected all documents and tabled that documents and technical facts with MPCB, Mumbai office of the MPCB. Thereafter MPCB provided its cooperation and made electricity and water available to the concerned company within two days. NIMA is following up the matter with the government.

Thereafter MPCB provided its cooperation and made electricity and water available to the concerned company within two days. NIMA is following up the matter with the government.

NIMA and metal finishers association had tabled the revised project report of CETP worth Rs. 11 crore with Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, Nashik and Deputy chief executive officer, environment. Taking immediate steps, MIDC and MPCB has provided impetus to start it soon. Once this plan gets operationalised,

Taking immediate steps, MIDC and MPCB has provided impetus to start it soon. Once this plan gets operationalised, problem of all plating industrialists will be resolved permanently.

The next meeting has been organised on December 20, 2016 and presentation in detail about how to fulfill various technicalities will be presented in it.

Hindustan Electroplating’s A C Mate, SP Finishers’ Pankaj Agrawal, Yashdeep Industries’ Pradip Borse, Panchavati Steel’s Chetan Patil, Slidewell’s Ajay Ippar, Shyamla Electroplating’s Subhash Patil, Spectrum Electroplating’s Devendra Rane, Jai Bhavani Engineers’ Raja Pujari, Nilesh Industries’ Nilesh Gavali, Veer Electro’s Sunil Joshi and other small scale industrialists were present in large numbers.