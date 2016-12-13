Women should not misuse law: Adv Khohar

Nashik: Many laws have been made for protection of women and girls. Though they are getting security through them, women should not misuse them. They should not also take excessive benefit of freedom. Friendship is important in life and it should be made with good friends, stated Adv. Meenal

The student personality development workshop, organised jointly by KTHM College’s student welfare board and Savitribai Phule Pune University was inaugurated at the College. College Principal

College Principal Dr. R D Darekar inaugurated it. Adv. Meenal Khohar, workshop convener Deepali Mankar, S T Patil, district convener of student welfare board Prof. D H Shinde, Dr. Sanjay Savale, Prof. Deepak Dokhale, Prof. Umesh Shinde and Shashi Malode were present as chief guests.

Principal Dr. Darekar stated that personality development is a broad concept and students are getting a formal education through today's education method. It is needed to make career and success by achieving expertise in it.

Students get education about life values, culture, laws and self-confidence through personality development workshop, he added.

Girls should not go to isolated places. They should not addicted to addictions and learn to say no to temptations. If there is any injustice or atrocities, they should not hesitate to file a complaint, urged social activist Deepali Mankar while speaking on the subject laws and the care to be taken by young girls.

District convener of student welfare board Prof. D H Shinde made the introductory speech and clarified the objective behind organisation of the workshop. Convener of the workshop Prof. S T Patil introduced the guests. Dr. Sanjay Savale, Prof. Deepak Dokhale, Prof. Deepak Shinde and students in large numbers were present for the workshop.