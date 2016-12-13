‘Naad – A Call’ by Rasbihari school to be held on Dec 15

Nashik :“Rasbihari International School has always been a pioneer in promoting the talent and discovering the hidden talent of the young students.

Till last year we have been giving a platform for the talent from various schools of Nashik. This year the school has decided to showcase the talent of young Rasbiharians.

Almost 200 students from Grade Nursery to Grade 10 will perform on the evening of 15th December 2016 from 6 pm to 8 pm at Kalidas auditorium,” informed CEO of the school D K Singh in a media briefing yesterday.

They will not only present light Indian and Western music but also present the most intricate Ragas and songs from different states of the country.

It’s always easy to sing in one’s own mother tongue but very difficult to get the right tone, pronunciation and the dialect of other regional languages.

A jugalbandi of Indian instruments will also be presented by the youngsters. The young ones have been trained by Subhash Dassakar who is one of the most prominent musicians of Nashik, Shreyasi Rai, another promising vocalist from Nashik and also Rimjhim Roy a fresh voice, specialized in western vocals, he informed further.The show is open for Rasbiharian parents as well as the Nashik music lovers. Entry to all is free and on invitation.