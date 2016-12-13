RTO inspects school vans

Nashik : The Regional Transport Office conducted inspection of school vans carrying school children. School van drivers in large numbers took part in this drive which was organised with initiative by Shiv Sena’s transport wing.

The transport wing of Shiv Sena had urged the school van drivers to inspect their vans. They took part in the drive after making contact with district chief Ajim Saiyyad.

The transport wing fulfilled documents of the school van drivers. The RTO officials conducted a special inspection drive.

Deputy Shiv Sena leader Babanrao Gholap, district chief Vijay Karanjkar, metropolitan chief Ajay Boraste, Ajim Saiyyad, Satyabhama Gadekar, liaison chief Devanand Birari, district chief (rural) Yogesh Mhaske and other office bearers were present.