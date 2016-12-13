CCTV installed at Trimurti Chowk

New Nashik: Efforts will be taken at government level for security of residents and CCTV system will be installed at necessary places. They will be monitored from

He was speaking during inauguration of CCTV system which has been installed by BJP circle at Trimurti Chowk. This system will be very useful to keep

Efforts will be taken at the government level to install the system in the area and it will be controlled through Ambad police station, he informed.

Senior police inspector of Ambad police station Madhukar Kad was present as the chief guest. CCTV system is need of the hour. As it helps to keep control over the crime, it is necessary to install at all squares and places of rush.

Citizens should come forward voluntarily to set up such system, said Madhukar Kad. New Nashik BJP circle president Girish Bhadane, vice president Ganesh Aringale, BJP city chief Balasaheb Patil, Kailas Ahire, Ravi Patil, BJP office bearers and activists were present.