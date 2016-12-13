NABARD conducts inquiry of district bank

Nashik: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) conducted inquiry of the district bank on the backdrop of hearing on December 21 over the plea filed by cooperative banks regarding demonetisation of Rs. 1000 and Rs. 500 notes.

Two-member squad of the NABARD made inquiry at the bank headquarter. Bank officials from important departments were called though there was holiday. It is understood that the squad also visited branches in the city and strong room.

Following declaration of demonetisation of Rs. 1000 and Rs 500 notes on November 8, it was speculated that Rs. 47 crore were exchanged in the district bank. In addition, it was alleged that deposits worth Rs. 273 crore were credited in the bank.

On this backdrop, the income tax department and anti-corruption bureau had conducted inquiry of the bank. NABARD has started the inquiry of the bank now.