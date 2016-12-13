Annual Sports and Cultural Fest held at St. Lawrence

Nashik: St. Lawrence High School and Junior College celebrated Annual Sports and Cultural Fest on Saturday . Gangathar Deverajan, Assistant Collector, Kalwan, was the chief guest.

This august function was attended by over 2500 parents, students, staff and well-wishers. ‘Life of a Soldier’ was the theme, and the drills were based on stages of a solidier’s life; childhood, joining the course, while on duty and life after retirement.

The purpose was to instill in students the value of a peaceful coexistence. These army officers preserve, protect and defend the country against terrorism and terrorist organisations , and help countrymen live a peaceful and harmonious life.

The students of grade X were also felicitated at this function. These awards are a culmination of years of hard work, sincerity and dedication that the students put in for almost 13 years.

The Daisaku Ikeda Award for the Best Teacher was given to Sonali Parmar, for her cheerful countenance, never say die attitude and her commitment towards the institution and her profession.

This year the Daisaku Ikeda Award for the Best student was shared by three young and vibrant students, Paramjeet Singh Mehra, Suresh Devasi and Swapnil Wagh, as they displayed values, besides being conscientious and deserving.

Gangatharn Deverajan in his speech advised the students to be dedicated, work with 100% concentration, aim high, appear in competitive examinations and to read the newspaper daily.

He requested the parents to be facilitators and give freedom to their sons and daughters to choose the profession of their choice.

Deverajan applauded the efforts taken by the school and said that he was delighted to come to this institution as the chief guest.

He also requested the management, to organize aptitude tests and group discussions as these are essential for academic development.

The splendid function created an attitude of gratitude and respect for the armed forces and helped the students realise the value of the freedom that they enjoy.