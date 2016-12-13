Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi celebrated at Deolali Camp Sadiq M Contractor

Deolali Camp: On account of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, the birth Anniversary of Prophet Mohammed, the Dawoodi Bohra community took out a procession under Sk. Mohammed (Deolali Amil Saheb) in Deolali Camp yesterday.

All Deolali Bohra delegates took part in the procession with enthusiasm and devotion. The Scout band was managed by Bhai Moizbhai Kanchwala.

Mulla Ferozbhai, Mulla Yusufbhai, Akilbhai, Abhizerbhai, Danawala, Talwala, Nuruddinbhai Akbarbhai along with Jamaat delegates participated in the procession.