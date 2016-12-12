Nashik records 7.7 degree Celsius temperature

Nashik : The effects of cyclone in Bay of Bengal are seen in eastern states. As there is a remarkable slide in mercury in Maharashtra, cold wave conditions are being felt in North Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Konkan.

After the lowest temperature of 5.6 degree Celsius was recorded at Ahmednagar on Saturday, 7.7 degree Celsius was recorded at Nashik on Sunday. Citing cold wave conditions, the Meteorological Department has forecast rain in the in central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Konkan-Goa on December 14 and 15.

Due to heavy rain and cyclone in Andaman, Nicobar and Port Blair, eastern states are experiencing their effects.

Maharashtra is also witnessing the cold wave conditions. There is remarkable slide in minimum temperatures in some parts of central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha. The minimum temperatures in many districts have dipped to 7 to 11 degree Celsius. Season’s lowest temperature of 6.4 degree Celsius was recorded at Niphad on Saturday.

Pune recorded the temperature of 8.3 degree Celsius, whereas the temperature of 9.2 degree Celsius was recorded at Jalgaon and Gondiya. 9.9 temperature was recorded at Nagpur and Malegaon witnessed the temperature of 10 degree Celsius.

The temperature in Chandrapur was 10.2 degree Celsius, whereas it was 10.4 degree Celsius in Sangli. The temperature of 10.6 degree Celsius was recorded at Akola, whereas it was 11 degree Celsius at Solapur. Yavatmal and Parbhani.

Amravati recorded the temperature of 11.2 degree Celsius, whereas the temperature in Nanded was 11.5 degree Celsius. The temperature of 12.6 degree Celsius was recorded at Aurangabad, whereas it was 13 degree Celsius at Mahabaleshwar.