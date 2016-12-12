Nashik safety drive: RTO takes action against 287 vehicles

Nashik : The Regional Transport Office seized 287 vehicles in its special Nashik safety drive. After a school van had caught fire at Nashik Road, the RTO department has undertaken the Nashik safety drive since Monday (Dec. 5).

Action is being taken against indisciplined vehicle drivers and those using unauthorised vehicles under the drive. Total 287 vehicles have been seized so far since Monday. Action was also taken against 36 school vans.

Considering this, school van drivers are rushing to the RTO office to fulfill legalities. Meanwhile, action was taken against 40 rickshaws, two vehicles using gas kit illegally, 14 rickshaw drivers carrying additional passengers and another 105 rickshaw drivers due to various reasons.

Fine was recovered from five two-wheeler drivers for not wearing the helmet. An auto rickshaw is cut into four pieces after end of its term.

RTO has taken this action, but rickshaw drivers join these four pieces with the help of welding and use these rickshaws again. This is very dangerous for the lives of rickshaw drivers and passengers, RTO officials are claiming.