Get back to work to hoist saffron flag, urges MP Anil Desai

Nashik Road : Like Municipal Council elections, Shiv Sena activists should work unitedly to hoist saffron flag in upcoming municipal and ZP elections and they should get back to the work for this, urged Shiv Sena secretary and MP Anil Desai.

On the backdrop of upcoming municipal, ZP and Panchayat Samiti elections, the convention of Shiv Sena activists was organised at Icchamani Lawns at Upnagar Naka on Nashik-Pune highway. Activists in large numbers attended the convention.

In his address, MP Desai said that there is strong relation between Sena and Nashik district. Activists should get back to work from now on. Party chief Uddhav Thackeray has

Shiv Sena is that organisation which is providing justice to average people. Shiv Sena activists is always ready to face any difficulty, Desai stated. Without naming BJP, he added, “Whom we have shown Maharashtra, they are fighting against us. 63 MLAs of Shiv Sena got elected in last state Assembly elections due to party chief Uddhav Thackeray and activists only. Shiv Sena chief stated that Hinduism is nationality and is a thought of the country. Shiv Sena is in favour of united Maharashtra and it will not be allowed to separate Vidarbha in any condition.”

“Shiv Sena activists should show their strength without involving in factionalism. We are seeing the condition of those parties which involved in factionalism.

We have big responsibility and power lies with Shiv Sena chief to give ticket. Our party is strong, so aspirants are joining it, but other parties have to invite others to distribute tickets,” MP Desai stated.

MLA Rajabhau Waje, MLA Anil Kadam, Yatin Wagh, Vinayak Pande, Suryakant Lavate, Sudhakar Badgujar, Ramesh Dhongde, Ashok Satbhai, Nayana Gholap, Shailesh Dhage, Ranjana Borade, Shivaji Sahane and others were present. Devanand Birari compered the convention and proposed the vote of thanks. Activists from various political parties in Nashik city and area joined the Shiv Sena.