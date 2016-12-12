Conserve human rights: Judge Dhawle

Nashik : It is essential to conserve human rights. Stand by judges about them is important, but they need evidence while announcing their judgements. It is

It is responsibility of society to bring the evidences forward, stated principal district judge Arun Dhavale.

A human rights day was observed at Hutatma Smarak in the city. Dhavale was speaking in a programme which was organised their to mark the day.

Senior freedom fighter Vasantrao Hudlikar, Pandit Yelmame, Adv. Jalinder Tadge, Adv. Rahul Ballal, Adv. Arun Donde and Adv. Pekhale were present.

The day was observed to create awareness about human rights and to make aware citizens about their rights.

Judge Ghodke, judge More, judge Sharma, judge Pande, judge Pathan, judge Kendre and others were also present.