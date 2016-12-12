Need to preserve a reading culture: Dr Choudhari

Nashik : “Everyone should read various books to preserve a reading culture and to increase knowledge. Our attitudes related to life and behaviour are changed.

Knowledge of students will be increased due to conduction of various knowledge oriented projects in library week and their interest about reading will be enhanced,” stated Prof Dr. Manisha Choudhari of education college.

She was speaking during conclusion of the library week and prize distribution which were held at Nashik education society’s CDO Meri high school.

School committee president Chandrashekhar Wad presided over these programmes. Headmistress Pooja Gaikwad, working president of parents-teachers association Kiran Kakad, executive and teachers’ representative Dilip Ahire, deputy headmistress Rajashri Vaishyampayan, supervisor Mugdha Kalkar, Madhukar Pagare and Krishna Raut were present.

Winners in various competitions were given various books.

School committee president Wad gifted some books to the school library and urged that everyone should read various books to increase knowledge culture. Headmistress Gaikwad welcomed the guests and made the introductory speech.

Teachers’ representative Dilip Ahire introduced the guests. Librarian Baburao Muradnar read a report. Mugdha Kalkar proposed the vote of thanks. Snehal Aapte compered the programmes.

A Grant Dindi was organised on the occasion. School students dressed as various sants-mahants and warkaries.

Bhagwat Suryawanshi, Ranjana Suryawanshi, Sayali Kulkarni, Sangita Sonar, Anil Pawar, teachers, parents, school employees and students in large numbers were present.