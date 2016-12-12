Free cataract, eye check up camp held

Satpur: Satpur divisional women wing of Bharatiya Janata Party, Maya clinic and Nari centre for women had jointly organised free cataract and eye check up camp to mark birth anniversary of late Gopinath Munde. 150 citizens took benefit on first day of this two-day camp.

MLA Seema Hiray inaugurated this camp which was organised at Radhakrishna Nagar, Former NMC house leader Shashikant Jahdav, Ganesh Balkar, former BJP circle chief Sanjay Raut, Santosh Nere, Sudam Nagre, Vikram Nagre and others were present.

In her introductory speech chairperson of women wing Smita Joshi informed about the objective behind organisation of this camp.

Dr. Khare provided his guidance about eye care.

Eye check up of citizens was conducted under guidance of Maya eye clinic’s Dr. Vaishali Khare.