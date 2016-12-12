Tributes paid to Dr. Ambedkar at Byto College

Nashik Road : A meeting was organised at Bytco College, Nashik Road to pay tributes to Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on his 60th death anniversary.

Former Mayor Ashok Dive, Principal Dr. Ram Kulkarni, Vice Principal Dr. Sanjay Tupe, supervisor Prof. S R Verma, Prof. Vilas Kamble, Dr. Sunil Deodhar, Prof. Jayant Bhabe and librarian Dr. R B Bagul were present.

Earlier, a garland was offered to the image of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and tributes were paid to him thereafter.

Principal Dr. Ram Kulkanri made the introductory speech and welcomed the guests. While expressing his views, Dr. Kulkarni unfolded various facets of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s versatile personality and stated that he was an active leader.

He kept four-way formula of education, self-dependency, moral and social work before students, he said.

Former Mayor Ashok Dive said that students should follow thoughts of Dr. Ambedkar in their lives. Teachers and students should reach education to needy, he added.

Prof. K M Lokhande, Prof. Sudesh Ghoderao, Prof. Nimbalkar, Prof. Laxman Shendge, Prof. B S More, Mahesh Toche, Ramesh Kale and Avinash Kamble were also present.