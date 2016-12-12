NASHIK : The past couple of weeks having been an emotional roller coaster after the announcement of demonetization of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 currency notes.

An interschool debate was organised on this sensitive topic ‘Demonetization of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes – Advantages and Disadvantages’.

The debate was held at IMA Hall, Shalimar, Nashik and came alive as a volley of questions were put forth, answered, rebutted and defended from both sides. Uday Malhotra of Std. X actively contributed in favour of demonetization, while Dhairyasheel Nikam, also of Std. X, spoke very eloquently against it.

Individually, Dhairyasheel and Uday won the 3rd and 4th positions respectively. Both were rewarded with cash prizes and trophies. Fravashi Academy bagged the second position.

The management and heads of various sections congratulated the students for their efforts and wished them success in all their future endeavors.