Organisation of Swabhiman week by NCP

Nashik : Chief of Nationalist Congress Party MP Sharad Pawar is entering into 76 years of age. Various social programmes have been organised in the city to mark his birthday, informed city NCP chief Ranjan Thakre.

The NCP has organised a Swabhiman week from today (Dec. 12) to December 18. School stationery will be distributed at Adgaon municipal school in Panchavati division today at 10 am. Snacks will be distributed at senior citizens at Tapovan

Snacks will be distributed at senior citizens at Tapovan adhar ashram and orphanage for senior citizens at 11 am. Eye donation camp will be organised at Samarth hospital, Adgaon at 9 am. A cake weighing 76 kg will be cut at Katya Maruti Chowk at 7.30 pm to celebrate

Eye donation camp will be organised at Samarth hospital, Adgaon at 9 am. A cake weighing 76 kg will be cut at Katya Maruti Chowk at 7.30 pm to celebrate birthday of Pawar.

Senior citizens will be felicitated at Bytco Chowk, Nashik Road at 9.30 am and sweets will be distributed to celebrate Eid-e-Milad. Blankets and sweets will be distributed to needy at Jail Road. Blood donation camp will take place at Sailani Baba Chowk from 9 am to 1 pm.