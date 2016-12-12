Silver Oak Universal gets British Council International School award

Nashik : Continuing the long-established practice of pioneering in the field of education, Silver Oak Universal becomes one of the few schools in Nasik city to be accredited with the British Council International School Award.

The award is granted to schools for their outstanding work in promoting global citizenship through enriched teaching and learning in their classrooms. The school has been invited by the Council to receive the award in a grand ceremony at Mumbai in mid-December.

The students of the school shared their experience regarding their journey of the international award. The project aimed at exhibiting unmatched leadership qualities and nurturing the aspects like

The projects were stretched right from the kindergarten to grade X and were skillfully divided among these grades to give equal opportunity to students of all age levels to contribute to the final dossier.

“Silver Oak Universal School has already earned a wide acclaim for being a digital revolutionary and bringing new-age technology to the aging education system. Because of this, our students found it really easy to execute the projects planned for them and have come out with an excellent array of activities that have been appreciated by the British Council,” said the Principal Mr. Nair.

The wide range of projects planned for various grades included interesting topics for pre-schoolers like SAARC World Zoo and International Disney Week. The students were shown videos to help them learn about the habitats and adaptations of different animals. They also worked on life size pictures of exotic animals found in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan etc.

The theme International Disney Week helped them explore the various aspects of the professional and personal life of Walt Disney and also learn about the various Walt Disney theme parks established around the world.

The primary section chose riveting themes of ‘Money makes the World go round’ and ‘Our neighbours in Space’ for their projects.

The students had an opportunity to learn about the currency around the world and its conversion into Indian Rupees.

They also had an online session with one of the renowned schools in Dubai to discuss the role of e-money in today’s world economy.

In addition to this, they gained an understanding of the history and origin of Earth’s neighbouring planets and the exploration of Mars done by different countries.

The students from secondary school worked on themes like Treasures of the Earth, Tasty Treats and Festivals around the World.

A collaborative activity where the students interacted with the students of schools abroad added to their knowledge about different festivals and food habits of those countries.

The students exchanged recipes of their favourite dishes during the exchange programme and the students from both the partner schools enjoyed cooking those dishes.

“The school not only believes in preparing the students to be leaders within the national boundary but also to spread their wings further and have an international perspective and that is what has helped the school to bag this award in the first go,” quoted the chairman Mr. Jesus Lal.

He congratulated the students and the school team for this achievement and encouraged them to be active seekers of global knowledge.