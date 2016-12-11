At 6.40C, mercury dips to season’s lowest in Niphad, Nashik shivers at 7.5 degrees Celsius

Nashik: Niphad town in the district known as California of Maharashtra yesterday recorded a minimum temperature of 6.4 degrees Celsius, the season’s lowest so far, while Nashik continued to be in the grip of a cold spell for the last two days with the mercury dipping to 7.5 degrees Celsius yesterday from Friday’s 8.4 degrees C.

The mercury levels are likely to dip further in Niphad. It is forecast that the mercury may go down to below 4.0 degrees Celsius in this irrigated town in this season.

Even though the winter season is conducive to rabbi crops like wheat, gram and onion, the fall in mercury levels, however, is harmful to crops like grapes and may affect the produce in Niphad adding further to the woes of the farmers.

In the state, Ahmednagar city yesterday recorded the lowest temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius followed by Niphad and Nashik. Overall, the minimum temperatures have dipped in the region with Jalgaon recording 9.0 degrees Celsius, Ratnagiri 16.3 degrees, Dahanu 15.7 besides Aurangabad 12.4 and Nanded 11.5 degrees in Marathwada yesterday.

Interestingly, Nashik is overtaking hill station Mahabaleshwar for the last couple of years as far as minimum temperature is concerned. Mahabaleshwar, which is recognised as the coldest place in the state yesterday recorded a minimum temperature of 11.1 degrees Celsius.

Citing cold wave conditions, the Meteorological Department has forecast rain in the next two days at some places in the state.