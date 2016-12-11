Ranji Trophy: Round 9, Day 4 Baroda, UP play out tame draw Saurashtra knock out Delhi in thriller

Nashik : Shivam Chaudhary and Akshdeep Nath compiled centuries to power Uttar Pradesh to 417 for 3 in their second innings against Baroda before the match ended in a tame draw here.

Almas Shaukat (91) and Rinku Singh (83) also contributed useful hands. Baroda used as many as six bowlers in the second innings, but couldn’t make further incisions into the opposition’s line-up. Rishi Arothe bagged two scalps for Baroda. Even before the match had commenced, both teams were already out of contention to qualify for the quarterfinals.

The day began with UP on 117 for no loss in their second innings, after they had already taken a first-innings lead of 23. They struck an even 300 in just 73.1 overs on the final day to end on 417 for 3 – their second 400-plus total of the match. After a century from Chaudhary, Nath made his start count to finish unbeaten on 107. UP ended on seventh place with 13 points, while Baroda finished a rung below with 10 points. UP’s Kuldeep Yadav was named Man of the Match.

Brief scores: UP 481 (Kuldeep 117; Mangalorkar 3-89) & 417/3 (Shivam 124; Arothe 2-77) drew with Baroda 458 (K Devdhar 157; Imtiaz 4-126)

OTHER SCORES ON DAY 4:

Vadodara: Saurashtra 92 (Sangwan 4-25) & 420 (Parmar 149; Saini 3-122) beat Delhi 237 (Sangwan 75; K Patel 5-72) & 271 (Milind 55; Sanandia 5-93) by 4 runs.

Rajkot: Punjab 468 (Sidhana 115; S Yadav 4-47) drew with Mumbai 185 (Shardul 70; Gony 4-39) and 227/4 (Iyer 123; Rajwinder 2-88)

Belagavi: Gujarat 307 (Panchal 113; Natarajan 3-86) drew with Tamil Nadu 580/6 decl. (Gandhi 202, Shankar 102; Kalaria 2-47)

Delhi: Bengal 475/9 decl. (Goswami 225*; Datey 4-105) and 261/2 (A Raman 91) drew with MP 370 (Ankit 94, Patidar 86; S Ghosh 5-94)

Greater Noida: Rajasthan 140 (Sarwate 3-22) & 163 (A Gautam 51; Lalit Yadav 6-60) lost to Vidarbha 116 (Wath 50; Tanveer-ul-Haq 6-21) & 191/4 (Wath 64; Pankaj 2-96) by 6 wickets.

Lucknow: Andhra 190 (Pranith 63; C Milind 5-28) & 171/6 decl. (Vihari 57; Siraj 4-52) drew with Hyderabad 143 (Vijaykumar 4-40) & 56/5 (Vijaykumar 2-13)

Mumbai: Goa 380 (Misal 106; A Chauhan 3-80) & 286 (Misal 119; Gurvinder Singh 4-82) lost to HP 528 (P Chopra 194; Rituraj 3-89) & 139/3 (Dogra 55*; Pandrekar 2-31) by 7 wickets.

Gwalior: Chhattisgarh 370 (A Khare 106; S Beigh 5-94) & 264/3 (Khare 117*; Rasool 3-56) drew with J&K 242 (Rasool 92; Ruikar 5-59) & 243/7 (Khajuria 72; Mandal 3-60)

Delhi: Services 322 (Anshul 105, Rahul 71; Athif Bin Ashraf 4-60) drew with Kerala 518/5 decl. (Baby 250*, Chandran 102*; Irfan Khan 3-118)