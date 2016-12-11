Dr Gujar Subhash High School students develop chair for the disabled, school seeks patent

Deolali Camp : In a unique experiment to aid the disabled, students of Dr Gujar Subhash High School, Deolali have developed and designed a special chair for the disabled which would help them easy access and mobility in their surroundings.

The unique chair, for which the school is seeking a patent, has been developed in such a way that the disabled will be able to rotate, forward or reverse the chair with the use of a ‘tongue’.

The school which has been known for conducting different science-based experiments, has so far grabbed two nominations for seeking patent to its previous researches and experiments.

The 42nd science exhibition on taluka level was held recently in which over 150 schools registered their presence. Students of Dr Gujar Subhash High School — Khan Alaka Idris and Pasi Anita Chandrika — from Hindi medium secured first position while, lab incharge of the school Rekha Nandkishore Singh grabbed third spot for developing creative educational aids and equipments.

“The school will pay next year’s academic fees of the students who attain success in state-level competitions,” announced the school management. School headmaster Bansilal Gadilohar, teachers Anupama Patil and Vijay Patil apart from institute president Sachin Chafekar, vice president Sundardas Narsinghani, executive president Navin Gurnani, vice executive president Vinod Chawla and secretary Ratan Chawla have congratulated the successful candidates.