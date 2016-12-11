EC extends voter registration drive till December 19

Nashik : The Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to extend voter registration till December 19. The final voter list will be published on January 12. As a result, election to the Graduate Constituency is likely to take place in February.

The EC had published final voter list on December 5 after undertaking programme of renewal of voter list under Nashik Graduate Constituency. However, the EC later decided to extend registration of voter which would ultimately benefit districts of Nagar, Jalgaon, Dhule and Nandurbar apart from Nashik. As per the revised programme announced by the EC, voter enrolment will take place till Dec 19, a draft list will be published on January 6 while, the final voter list will be announced on January 12.

In five districts under Nashik division, over 2.40 lakh voters including over 1.70 lakh male voters and over 69,000 female voters so far have enrolled themselves in the new voter list.

The people possessing degree/diploma before August 2013 are eligible for enrolment with the submission of Form No. 18 along with 2 passport-size photographs, school leaving certificate, degree/diploma certificate from any recognized institution, Aadhaar card and domicile certificate. All the documents should be duly attested by gazetted officer, the election commission added.

District-wise Regn till Dec 5

District No. of eligible voters

Nashik 91,352

Nagar 78,902

Jalgaon 31,348

Dhule 24,217

Nandurbar 14,914