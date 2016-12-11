SS bats for a BJP-free district

Deolali Camp: After hoisting a saffron flag on four of the six municipal councils in the district, the confident Shiv Sena yesterday pledged to make the district BJP-free.

Shiv Sena district chief Vijay Karanjkar exuded confidence that the party will not rest until an unless the BJP is defeated from roots in the upcoming ZP, Panchayat Samiti elections. A camp of party cadres from Eklahare and Palse groups in Nashik taluka was organised here to discuss and chalk out strategies ahead of the civic polls.