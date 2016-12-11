SS bats for a BJP-free district

Email This Post

Deolali Camp: After hoisting a saffron flag on four of the six municipal councils in the district, the confident Shiv Sena yesterday pledged to make the district BJP-free.

Shiv Sena district chief Vijay Karanjkar exuded confidence that the party will not rest until an unless the BJP is defeated from roots in the upcoming ZP, Panchayat Samiti elections. A camp of party cadres from Eklahare and Palse groups in Nashik taluka was organised here to discuss and chalk out strategies ahead of the civic polls.

संबंधित मजकूरMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

CAPTCHA Image

*

  Show Keyboard