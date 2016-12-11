Kerosene dealers stage dharna agitation

Nashik: The Nashik District Hawkers and Kiosk-holders Union staged a dharna agitation opposite district collectorate here protesting a show-cause notice issued by the supply department to kerosene dealers.

The state government has sought Aadhaar Card numbers from the beneficiaries of kerosene. The govt has entrusted this responsibility with the supply department. The supply dept however handed over the work to the kerosene dealers. Citing the earlier govt order, the kerosene dealers, in turn, denied to register the Aadhaar numbers of the beneficiaries and asked the department to provide the list of the beneficieries instead.

To catch the attention of the govt, its state association had decided not to lift kerosene quota for November. The kerosene dealers from the district participated in the agitation and did not lift the quota for the month.

Resultantly, the supply department served show-cause notices to the kerosene dealers asking them whether their kerosene licences should be revoked. The agitators alleged that they were not given due time for reply after issuing the show-cause notice.