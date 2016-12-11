Closure notice to plating industry NIMA to hold special meet today

Satpur : The Nashik Industries and Manufacturers’ Association (NIMA) is organising a crucial meeting today (Dec 11) at NIMA House here to address issues concerning plating industry in the city.

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has issued closure notice to nearly 48 small and micro scale industries out of the registered 150, operating in industrial area in the city after the concerned industries were found to be repeatedly violating pollution norms and not taking corrective measures.

The meeting, to be attended by the affected enterprises will be held at 4.00 pm, the NIMA sources said. Meanwhile, the MPCB has ordered water and power supply cut to these ‘closed’ industries which has further added to their woes.