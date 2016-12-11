Abhivyakti organises ‘Entrepreneurship development program’

NASHIK : Local NGO Abhivyakti has organised a special entrepreneurship development program (EDP) titled “ Aflateen” for students from 8th to 9th std from almost 150 schools across the city.

CA Priyanka gave tips for doing business to all students. Sandip Desale and Madhuri Gaikwad from Earth-Care Design gave practical demo on making colourful and fashion jewellery from glass beads, wood, bamboo and coconut cover.

Director Of ‘Abhivyakti’, Nitin Paranjape visited the workshop and gave good wishes for the project. Avinash Neve is coordinating the whole project.