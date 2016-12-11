Govt relaxes norms to obtain construction certificate

Nashik : Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna said that the government has relaxed certain norms in order to obtain permission for new construction in the delayed projects and constructions in the city. “Fast track system will be introduced to give permission and issue construction certificate for the delayed projects without compromising development and beautification of the city,” Krishna said.

In its recent judgement, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) announced that the conditions and norms set by the NGT henceforth will be applicable only to major projects of more than 20,000 sq meters area.

The verdict would give a boost to the already slowed-down construction sector and help fast track new constructions in the city with the issuance of new construction certificates to the already blocked projects.

A delegation led by city real estate developers met municipal commissioner Krishna to congratulate him after his assurance on permission to new constructions and development of a fast track system to issue new certificates within the municipal limits. “A separate cell will be opened in the town planning department, assisted by the dy engineer, to give permissions and issuance of certificates for stalled projects, the administrative sources revealed.

CREDAI Nashik president Sunil Kotwal, the Indian Institute of Architects (Nashik center) chairman Pradeep Kale, Institute of Indian Interior Designers (Nashik center) chairman Hemant Dugad, Architects and Engineers’ Association (Nashik) president Sachin Gulve and Association of Consulting Civil Engineers (Nashik) president Vijay Sanap were present among the delegates.

Ahead of implementation of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority bill in the state, the delegates also demanded special arrangement for issuance of completion certificate to the year-long blocked projects.