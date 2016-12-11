FIA students excel in Balvaidyanik Competition

NASHIK: The Grade VI students of Fravashi International Academy completed one more year of their successful journey of Dr. Homi Bhabha Balvaidyanik Competition which was held here. The competition was conducted by the Mumbai Science Teachers’ Association to encourage and inculcate scientific attitude among students.

36 students from Grade VI appeared for this exam. 27 students passed with flying colours and received certificates. Mst. Dharmik Chhajed, the top scorer of Dr. Homi Bhabha Balvaidyanik Competition written examination has qualified for the next level, i.e., the practical exam of this competition.

On behalf of the entire management and team of the Fravashi, Grade VI students were honoured during a special assembly amidst a roaring applause by the Director of Academics Vijay Chadha for this achievement.