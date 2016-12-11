27 blind students from Nashik get scholarships for higher studies

NASHIK: As many as 27 blind students from various colleges in Nashik received scholarships, given by Help The Blind Foundation in association with Kishinchand Chellaram Education Trust, for completion of their higher studies.

Help The Blind Foundation in association with Kishinchand Chellaram Education Trust has given scholarship to 1047 students in 121 colleges in India during current year.

Scholarships of Rs. 5000/- each for male and Rs. 10,000/- to female students by way of cheque was handed over to 21 students of the KTHM College and one student of Cidco College of Nashik at the hands of B K Vasanti Didi, chief of Brahmakumari Nashik; Nilima Pawar, Secretary of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj, Nashik at the distribution function arranged at KTHM College here.

On the occasion Dr. R D Darekar, Principal of College; V D Saokar, Dr. S M Kshisagar, co-ordinators of Nashik Center of Foundation and other members were also present. Pawar expressed her satisfaction and appreciated the work of the Foundation for especially providing scholarships to college-going blind students. This will be a great help for blind students to complete their higher studies, she sad.

Vision of the Foundation is to increase number of students year to year so that visually impaired students get opportunity to receive university education as Foundation believes that higher education is necessary for preparing the student in getting jobs in current economy.

J V Ramani is the co-ordinator of the Foundation for India, while V D Saokar, Dr. Kshirsagar, ex-bankers are the organisers for Nashik Center. The function was also attended by the parents of the students who expressed their satisfaction and thanked the Foundation for this financial help to their children enabling them pursuing the higher studies.

Help the Blind Foundation was started by ex-bankers and other non-resident Indians (NRIs) in Hong Kong with the prime objective of helping the visually impaired students to attend higher education. Mr. D K Patel and ex-banker who worked in senior position in an international bank in Hong Kong is Founder Trustee of this Foundation. Mr Patel is from Gujarat Foundation gives scholarships for education to blind students in India irrespective of their caste, creed & religion.