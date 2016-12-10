NMC to give its assets as per ready reckoner rate

Nashik: NMC standing committee had given its approval to giving the rest house and canteen in Phalke Smarak on monthly licence fee, but the concerned contractor rejected the proposal. The members took strong objection to giving this work to

The members took strong objection to giving this work to a L2 contractor. Considering this opposition and to prevent a wrong precedent, chairperson Saleem Shaikh decided to give NMC owned shops, canteens, community halls and vacant spaces as per ready reckoner rate and conduct a process for this. Expressing suspicion about the contractor who has taken the contract for fitting LED street lights at 70% lower rate, the chairperson ordered floating of

Condolences were offered to Tamil Nadu CM late Jayalalithaa and other departed souls in the standing committee meeting which took place yesterday under chairperson Saleem Shaikh. Following approval to first four subjects on the agenda, Dinkar Patil demanded a joint discussion later on subjects regarding the notice about land acquisition and land acquisition 127 which were on the agenda. These subjects were adjourned then and next subjects were discussed.

The chairperson approved the demand by members to file an appeal in the Supreme Court against order regarding lapsing of reservation no. 391/392 of secondary schools. Thereafter a subject to construct retaining wall near Siddheshwar temple on Gharpure Ghat which had collapsed in the Godavari flood, worth Rs. 64.60 lakh, was approved by the chairperson. The subject to give

The subject to give extension to the agreement with Tusli Eye Hospital regarding development and maintenance of a garden was also approved.

The members objected strongly to give rest house and canteen in Dadasaheb Phalke Smarak and Buddha Vihar on monthly licence fee basis. As this subject was tabled twice, they demanded clarification about this. Replying to this, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Bahiram informed that as contractor showed his inability to do this work, it is being given to L2 contractor. He also informed that deposit amount of the concerned contractor was seized.

Expressing doubt that there is nexus among contractors, Prakash Londhe demanded floating of the tender again so that no wrong precedent is set. Dinkar Patil and Laxman Jaibhave also took part in the discussion. Yashwant Nikule stated that the then Municipal Commissioner Dr. Pravin Gedam had surveyed the NMC owned shops, but why was this subject not tabled again, he asked. The revenue of NMC will increase through this, Nikule added.

Considering opposition and objection to this subject, the chairperson stopped discussion and ordered that NMC owned shops, canteens, community halls and vacant spaces be given to persons and organisations in the city as per ready reckoner rate and a process be formulated for this.

Following demand by the members, approval was given to water fall on Ahilyadevi Holkar bridge and construction of 100-feet jet fountain from the bridge to Ramwadi, to attract tourists. Regarding

Regarding appointment of security guards by district security board at Phalke Smarak and Sambhaji Raje stadium, an expenditure of more than Rs. 55 lakh was sanctioned.

The members then raised question about pending salaries of workers working at Phalke Smarak after contractor left the contract midway. They demanded to give clarification about the steps taken by administration about this. As there was no reply from the administration, Patil demanded that the amount

Thereafter members asked questions over functioning of new ghantagadis. While giving his clarification, Additional Municipal Commissioner Kishore Borde informed that meeting of all contractors was conducted and they gave in writing to start new ghantagadis from December 20. The chairperson then instructed Borde to provide his attention into this matter.