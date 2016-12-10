Humsafar Express to be launched soon

New Delhi: Announced by Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu during presentation of the Rail Budget 2016-17, Humsafar Express – a special class service comprising only AC-3 coaches – will be launched shortly, but it will have higher fare than the usual trains.

“We will announce the fare structure of Humsafar soon but it will be slightly higher than the normal service,” Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said after inspecting the Humsafar coaches here.

Equipped with coffee/tea/soup vending machine, hot and refrigerated pantry and other facilities such as Khadi linens and waste basket in each cabin, the first 22-coach Humsafar Express will be pressed into service on dynamic fare system.

The first Humsafar will be launched from Gorakhpur.

Estimated to cost about Rs 2.6 cr per coach, some of the special features on Humsafar trains will be CCTV, GPS-based passenger information system, fire and smoke detection and suppression system, mobile and laptop charging points.

Humsafar Express will have improved aesthetics with new interior and exterior colour scheme presenting a futuristic look with the use of vinyl sheets similar to Maharaja Express coaches. It will also have integrated braille displays.