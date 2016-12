Devdhar ton in vain as Baroda cocede lead Haryana into Q/F; Maharashtra bow out

NASHIK: Baroda’s last five wickets added 307 runs, but they couldn’t succeed in getting their team the first-innings lead against Uttar Pradesh on Day 3 of their Round 9 Ranji Trophy match (2016-17) at the Anant Kanhere ground here yesterday.

Kedar Devdhar’s determined graft (157) took Baroda out of troubled waters, as they ended up with 458 on the board, only 23 short of Uttar Pradesh’s first innings total.

Baroda had been steadied by a 91-run stand between Kedar Devdhar and Irfan Pathan overnight, after having fallen to 151 for 5 in response to UP’s 481.

The pair added a further 53 in the morning resuming on their overnight total of 242 for 5 before Pathan was dismissed for a 98-ball 81.

However, Devdhar continued to keep the scoreboard busy to whittle away at Uttar Pradesh’s lead.

Once he was dismissed, Swapnil Singh composed a quick-fire 112-ball 95 to lift them to 458. Imtiaz Ahmed picked up four wickets for Uttar Pradesh.

After Baroda were bowled out, Uttar Pradesh, who had compiled a substantial total of 481 in the first essay, were 117 for no loss in their second innings at close of play.

Shivam Chaudhary (55 not out) and Almas Shaukat (61 not out) cracked unbeaten fifties to give Uttar Pradesh a solid start in their second innings. The match looks set to end in a draw.

Brief scores: Uttar Pradesh 481 (Saurabh Kumar 105, Kuldeep Yadav 117; Sagar Mangalorkar 3 for 89) and 117 for 0 (Almas Shaukat 61*, Shivam Chaudhary 55*) lead Baroda 458 (Kedar Devdhar 157, Swapnil Singh 95, Irfan Pathan 81; Imtiaz Ahmed 4-126) by 140 runs.

OTHER SCORES ON DAY 3:

Kolkata: Haryana 231 (Chaitanya Bishnoi 52; Manisankar Murasingh 3-53, Sanjay Majumder 3-53) & 261/9 decl. (Nitin Saini 104; Bunti Roy 4-42) beat Tripura 178 (Smit Patel 102; Harshal Patel 5-27) & 195 (Gurinder Singh 62, Manisankar Murasingh 60; Sanjay Pahal 3-47) by 119 runs.

Mohali: Maharashtra 163 (Rohit Motwani 32, Swapnil Gugale 25; Vinay Kumar 5-46, S Arvind 2-32) & 218 (Kedar Jadhav 85, Chirag Khurana 28; David Matias 3-37, Abhimanyu Mithun 2-44) lose toKarnataka 345 (Pavan Deshpande 70, R Samarth 64; Anupam Sanklecha 3-78, Chirag Khurana 2-41) & 39/0 by 10 wickets

Belagavi: Gujarat 307 (Panchal 113, Axar Patel 44; T Natarajan 3-86) trail Tamil Nadu 397/4 (Kaushik Gandhi 150*, Abhinav Mukund 99; Rush Kalaria 2-47) by 90 runs.

Delhi: Bengal 475/9 decl. (Shreevats Goswami 225*, Abhimanyu Easwaran 80; Puneet Datey 4-105) lead Madhya Pradesh 363/8 (Ankit Sharma 90* Rajat Patidar 86; Sayan Ghosh 4-86) by 112 runs.

Rajkot: Punjab 468 (Mayank Sidhana 115, Gurkeerat Singh Mann 93; Suryakumar Yadav 4-47) lead Mumbai 185 (Shardul Thakur 70; Manpreet Gony 4-39) and 94/2 (Shreyas Iyer 59*; Siddarth Kaul 1-9) by 189 runs.

Greater Noida: Team Rajasthan 140 (Manender Singh 27, Rajat Bhatia 26; Aditya Sarwate 3-22, Shrikant Wagh 2-23) & 163 (Amitkumar Gautam 51, Siddharth Dobal 34; Lalit Yadav 6-60, Shrikant Wagh 2-32) lead Vidarbha 116 (Siddesh Wath 50, Sanjay Ramaswamy 25; Tanveer-ul-Haq 6-21, Pankaj Singh 3-52) by 187 runs.

Vadodara: Saurashtra 92 (Prerak Mankad 33, Snell Patel 26; Pradeep Sangwan 4-25, Sumit Narwal 4-27) & 420 (KM Parmar 149, Aarpit Vasavada 89; Navdeep Saini 3-122, Nitish Rana 2-33) lead Delhi 237 (Pradeep Sangwan 75, Rishabh Pant 40; Kushang Patel 5-72, Saurya Sanandiya 2-52) & 102/4 (Gautam Gambhir 34; Shauriya Sanandia 3-83) by 173 runs

Lucknow: Andhra 190 (Manyala Pranith 63, Ashwin Hebbar 52; Chama Milind 5-28) & 171/6 decl. (Hanuma Vihari 57; Mohammed Siraj 4-52) lead Hyderabad 143 (Chama Milind 29*; Paidikalva Vijaykumar 4-40) & 13/1 by 206 runs.

Mumbai: Goa 380 (Darshan Misal 106, Sagun Kamat 104; Akshay Chauhan 3-80) & 99/2 (Sumiran Amonkar 54*; Kanwar Abhinay 1-9) trail Himachal Pradesh 528 (Prashant Chopra 194, Sumeet Verma 160; Rituraj Singh 3-89) by 49 runs.

Gwalior: Chhattisgarh 370 (Amandeep Khare 106, Ajay Mandal 74; Samiullah Beigh 5-94) & 101/1 (Manoj Singh 45*; Parvez Rasool 1-24) lead Jammu & Kashmir 242 (Parvez Rasool 92; Sumit Ruikar 5-59) by 229 runs.

Delhi: Services 322 (Anshul Gupta 105, Rahul Singh 71; Athif Bin Ashraf 4-60) lead Kerala 271/5 (Sachin Baby 112*, Jalaj Saxena 84; Irfan Khan 3-73) by 51 runs.