EC puts restrictions on spending of voluntary fund

Nashik : The State Election Commission has declared a programme related to electoral rolls for upcoming municipal elections.

However, it put restrictions on spending of voluntary fund to be given to corporators from December 14, 2016, three months before the end of five-year term of Nashik Municipal Corporation. As a result, there will be Code of Conduct in the NMC in

As a result, there will be Code of Conduct in the NMC in true sense from upcoming Wednesday. Office bearers and corporators will get one or two days only to get signatures on work files which are in final stage.

The State Election Commission has declared the programme related to the electoral rolls for 9 Municipal Corporations in the state as well as the NMC. Once these electoral rolls will be finalised, notification for the municipal elections will be issued. Though some days are left for this, the State Election Commission has put restrictions on spending of

Once these electoral rolls will be finalised, notification for the municipal elections will be issued. Though some days are left for this, the State Election Commission has put restrictions on spending of voluntary fund to be given to the corporators to spend on social works at local level.

The term of the NMC is ending on February 14, 2017. Corporators cannot spend their voluntary fund after December 14, 2016. The NMC administration has started preparations to implement this order as per order by the Election Commissioner on October 5, 2016. As a result, there will be

The NMC administration has started preparations to implement this order as per order by the Election Commissioner on October 5, 2016. As a result, there will be break to work order and development works which are not still inaugurated from Thursday (Dec. 15).

As elections approaching, office bearers are giving their approvals to many development works in NMC General Body Meeting, standing committee meeting and ward committee meeting.

Estimates of many development works have been prepared through the fund of Rs. 50 lakh given to the corporators and approval was taken to them, but most works are pending.

These works will not get approval from Thursday. As a result, many development works of the corporators are stuck due to restrictions put by the State Election Commission and Model Code of Conduct.

Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna issued orders to Additional Municipal Commissioner, department heads, division chiefs and divisional officials