District Bank to give RuPay card

Nashik: Following demonetisation decision, Nashik District Central Cooperative Bank has decided to give its account holders RuPay debit card.

As there are no ATM machines at 212 branches of the bank, the district bank has made an agreement with IDBI. Account holders of the bank will get the RuPay card within some days.

The district bank has more than 14 lakh account holders in the district. Farmers, teachers, service persons and businessmen are among them. Currently due to demonetisation, account holders are facing difficulties in doing transactions and to get money. They have to use cheque method for transactions.

The slow pace banking of the district bank in today’s age of internet has become a headache for many account holders.

Other cooperative banks have ATM centres in the city and in some other talukas. The account holders of these were not facing any difficulty due to this.

Though work area of the district bank is large and its turnover is high, account holders are facing the difficulties currently.

In addition to woes of the account holders, the State Bank of India is providing very less currency than its requirement.

As a result, account holders are not getting the amount in time. Arguments are taking place between account holders and bank employees. The district bank has decided to give RuPay card to resolve this.