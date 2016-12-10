Hoist saffron flag at NMC: Gholap

Nashik: Shiv Sena has made average person big. While giving candidature, Shiv Sena chief had never considered caste and religion. As there is importance to work in Shiv Sena than caste, it reached every household. Hoist saffron flag in

Hoist saffron flag in upcoming municipal election to teach a lesson to BJP, urged former Minister Baban Gholap.

On the backdrop of upcoming municipal election, Shiv Sena has started to organise conventions in Nashik Road area. He was speaking on this occasion.

The conventions had organised at various places in ward nos. 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22 in presence of Gholap.

Gholap stated that Shiv Sena had done development works on large scale in the city during the regime of alliance. It has given justice to many honest and sincere activists so far.

Considering this activists should make campaigning 24/7 in upcoming period, he urged.

District chief Vijay Karanjkar said that Bharatiya Janata Party had entered in Maharashtra politics with help of Shiv Sena, but it broke alliance and left party chief Uddhav Thackeray along during state assembly elections. Despite this, people from Maharashtra elected 63 MLAs of Shiv Sena.

Activists should get back to the work from now to take revenge of this, he urged.

Earlier, images of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar were worshipped.

Former district chief Dutta Gaikwad and Satyabhama Gadekar provided their guidance. Chairperson of Nashik Road divisional ward committee Suryakant Lavate, Ashok Satbhai, R D Dhongde, Rahul Tajanpure and others were present.