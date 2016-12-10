FA blossoms on World Soil Day

Nashik : The World Soil Day, a UN Initiative, draws attention to the issue of conservation of soil and earth, an urgent need of the hour and is celebrated on the 5th of December every year.

The Interact Club of Fravashi International Academy upheld this initiative and organized inter-school quiz and drawing competitions.

Dhairyasheel Nikam and Soham Pincha, who represented the school team for the quiz, swept the lead position throughout all rounds to a thumping victory, while Kshitija Kothavade with her masterstrokes won 2nd place for her painting that depicted the melancholy of soil, based on the theme ‘No Soil, no food’.

The team was awarded certificates, cash prizes and a wonderful plant to underline the theme.

The jubilant team was applauded by the management for their victory-centric efforts, grit and presence of mind that paved the way for such glory.