Students bring glory to Wisdom High

Nashik: Students from Wisdom High International School performed well to bag many prizes in recently held Interschool Elocution, Singing and Drawing Competition organized by Shishu Vihar School.

English Elocution Competition Winners: Durva Deshmukh – Consolation prize; Kaavya Patel – Consolation prize; Drushti Attarde – 2nd prize and Sayee Joshi – 3rd prize.

Singing Competition Winners: Arshpreet Kaur – 2nd prize; Sanskruti Patil – 3rd prize; Tiyana Mustud – 2nd prize and Sneha Poludasu – 2nd prize.

Drawing Competition Winners: Abhishek Mahamuni – 1st prize; Asmi Kothari – Consolation prize; Radni Dugaje – Consolation prize; Yashika Israni – Consolation prize; Vedika Vidhate –

Consolation prize; Vanshika Vijay – Consolation prize; Sharvari Samnerkar – Consolation prize; Ishan Kothawade – Consolation prize; Aadya Khandelwal – Consolation prize; Prisha Chopda – Consolation prize; Akshita Tank – Consolation prize.